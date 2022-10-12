Bevis Michael Warner
EDNA — Bevis Michael Warner, 71, passed away Friday, October 07th, 2022.
Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Thursday, October 13th, from 1:00 to 2:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Funeral Service will be held the same day at 2:00PM at Grace Funeral Home and interment will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Bevis was born March 11, 1951, in Jasper, Texas to Bevis and Frances Warner. Bevis was a naturally funny person who loved to play jokes on his family. He loved history and is described by his family as a walking encyclopedia. He loved to read, and he loved to tell stories. Bevis loved to go fishing and camping with his wife, and he loved his grandchildren. He also loved to take his wife, Lelia dancing, and they enjoyed going to the old place in east Texas. Bevis married Lelia LaRotonda, January 01st, 2007 at Riverside Park in Victoria, and together, they watched their family grow with love. Bevis was preceded in death by his father, Bevis E. Warner.
Bevis leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lelia A. Warner; mother, Frances M. Warner; children, Clint Warner (Erika), Bradrick Nichols (Lacy), Andrea Mansfield (Chris), Corri Urban (C.J.), Blake Nichols (Sara); 12 grandchildren; sisters, Melissa A Jaynes, and Julie Warner; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
