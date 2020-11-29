Bill Bartlett Wales
REFUGIO — Bill Bartlett Wales, Born 8 November 1927 in Wink Texas, Bill left this earthly world on 21 November 2020 at his home in Refugio, Texas. We say goodbye to a loving father, mentor and a great humanitarian. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife and soul mate of 39 years, Betty Huddleston Wales, and his 2nd wife Jean Richardson Wales of 13 years.He leaves his 3 children, 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Daughter Charissa Lynn Wales and her son K. Schann Reichart (Amanda) and children Abigail and Kenneth Reichart. Sons William Bartlett Wales, and James Steven Wales and his daughter Jennifer Wales and children Gabrielle Wales-Flores and Emmanuel Carr, Jr.Bill and his family moved to Refugio, Texas in 1932 and attended local schools.Bill graduated from Texas A & M College in 1950 and began working as an architect. He and Betty were married in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry from January 1953 through 1955 as a Second Lieutenant and subsequently promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant serving in the Korean conflict. Bill was honorably discharged and was awarded the UN Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.Bill became a registered architect in 1957 and in 1993 he became a registered Interior Designer. He moved to Corpus Christi in early 1959 to open an architectural office with several commissions. Upon successful completion of his projects he joined forces with his father, B. A. Wales, in operating J&C Drilling Company at which time he moved back to his home town of Refugio and ultimately became the owner of the company. Bill received several patents on his sub-structure and dog house drilling rig equipment. Upon retirement Bill decided to close the business in 1991.Bill joined the Refugio Lions Club and served in various capacities throughout his 51 plus years in his beloved organization. He served as District Governor, District 2S4, and was very active in District and State level capacities. Bill was named Texas Lions Camp Life Member in 2000. He received numerous awards including the Lions District Governor Award the Lions International President Appreciation Award and the Melvin Jones Fellowship for Dedicated Humanitarian Services from the Lions International Foundation. A rosary will be recited Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery . In lieu of flowers memorials in Bill’s honor may be sent to:The Texas Lions Camp P. O. Box 290247.Kerrville, Texas 78029-0247or in his name to the charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
