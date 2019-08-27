BILL EDWARDS BANDERA - On Friday, August, 23, 2019, Gordon William "Bill" Edwards, loving husband, Daddy and PaPa, was received in Heaven by his mother's loving arms in San Antonio, TX at the age of 77. He was born on February 10, 1942, in San Diego, CA but was a true Texan shortly thereafter. Bill was in the first graduating class of Permian High School in Odessa, TX in 1960. He married the love of his life, Caroll, on May 26, 1972. For 47 years they traveled life together including adventures to Hawaii, Budapest, and many campgrounds across America in their RV. Bill was in the office supply and furniture business for over 60 years. He worked from the ground up by sweeping floors in Odessa, TX to working side-by-side with his wife and co-owning South Texas Office Products and Coastal Office Products in Victoria, TX. He was an active member of the Civitan Club in Corpus Christi and the Rotary Club in Victoria. Mr. E, as his employees referred to him, appreciated the hard work and loyalty of his employees and knew they were the key reason for his successful businesses. His hobbies included purchasing new vehicles, fishing, poker, camping and Wild Turkey. In his retirement woodworking became his passion. He purchased not one but two lathes and turned wood into beautiful bowls, pillars, and trees. For all of Bill's successes and hobbies, he was best at spoiling his family. As a proud family man, he adored his wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, and siblings. Keeping in touch with family and lifelong friends while enjoying the view from the back porch in Bandera was his favorite pastime. He leaves behind his wife Caroll; his daughter Leslie Millikin and husband Tom; his grandchildren Mark and Rachel; his beloved sister Carolyn Stout and husband Clifford; and brother Preston Gray. A Celebration of Life will be held at Polly's Chapel on Privilege Creek in Bandera on Sunday, September 1st at 10 a.m. Casual attire and a vehicle to handle "chilling on a dirt road." Memorial donations can be made to the American Stroke Association at stroke.org.
