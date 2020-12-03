Bill Gene Kartchner
PORT LAVACA — Bill Gene Kartchner, 89, passed away on Monday, November 30th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4th from 1-3pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street in Port Lavaca, Texas. Burial will be at a later date at Carlsbad Cemetery in New Mexico. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Vickery, Hamie Burger, Butch Houseworth, Casey Kartchner, Justin Kartchner and Jeannette Dunn.
He was born April 13th, 1931 in Globe, Arizona to the late Lorenzo “Wrense” and Pearl Kartchner. He served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Karen Burlage, on July 4, 1974. Bill enjoyed restoring antique cars and watching “The Price Is Right” game show. He loved gambling, especially poker and country dancing at the Red Barn. He liked watching football and participating in his BBQ Cook Off Team “Black Bottom Bunch”. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him.
Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen Kartchner; sons, Kelvin Kartchner (Biolanda) and Kent Kartchner; daughter, Donna Rogers; grandchildren, Casey Kartchner (Karesh), Justin Kartchner, Justin Hammond and Glen Hammond; numerous great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Sonny Kartchner and his sister, LaFonda Chester.
Arrangements under the care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
