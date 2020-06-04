BILL GRIFFIN CUERO - Bill Griffin, 87, passed away Thursday, May 28,2020. He was born January 23,1933 in Elkmont, Alabama to the late J. Barney and Elizabeth (Legg) Griffin. It is said he came to Texas as fast as he could in his 59' Cadillac Coupe Deville and hired his sidekick JB McWhirter, who was with him for 40yrs. Bill was the most generous man and took many under his wings . His smooth chant and one liners made him one of the best auctioneers around. He made everyone feel special even when bidding them up and his favorite saying while chanting was "Trust me". He was a businessman and entrepreneur having owned Bill's Texaco , College Auto Sales , Griffin Auction Company , Victoria Auto Auction and Griffin Enterprises . He Loved NASCAR , Jeff Gordon # 24 , his collection of classic cars, and would stop anytime to play a game of pool or dominoes. Bill and Lil could be found most weekends at their favorite place in Rockport or hanging out and "winning trophies " at the Classic Car Shows. Survivors are his son Kenny Griffin (Shelly) of Rockport; daughters, Barbara Casal (Ronnie) of Victoria and Melissa Frazer of Victoria; grandchildren, Kevin Griffin, Stefanie Griffin, Trip Griffin, Clay Eoff, Kelsey Katzer, Kelli Wimberley-Williams (Travis), Martin Wimberley (Kristal) and Ron Casal Jr (Eden); eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eloise Muncy of Searcy, Arkansas, Nancy Berry (David) of Montgomery, Alabama and brother, Frank Griffin (Diane) of Allen, Texas. Proceeded by death by his parents; wife, Mitzie Griffin and Lil Heerssen; son-in-law, Alan Frazer. Graveside Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pilot Grove Cemetery with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held 1- 4., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Victoria Auto Auction. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.