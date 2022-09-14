Bill Lopez
YOAKUM — Bill Lopez, 90, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born August 4, 1932 in Edna, Texas to the late Joe and Irene (Dreymala) Lopez.
After High School, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force and was sent to Denver, CO. There he met Bonnie Jean Wyatt and married in 1951. Bill was sent to Korea with the rank of Sgt. After Korea he returned to Denver and was employed by the Air Force working as a firefighter. Later on, Bill was a sales representative for a major tire company, traveling throughout the western U.S. until 1969 when Bill & Bonnie moved the family to Edna. Bill went to work in the oilfield as a roughneck. Bill retired from Padre Drilling Company as Vice President of Operations after living for several years in Portland, Texas. Upon retirement, Bill & Bonnie relocated to their ranch in Yoakum where Bill became very active in the community.
Bill was an active Member of Yoakum Rotary Club for over 23 years. He served as President for two different terms and also served as Asst. Governor and Lt. Governor for his district. Bill is a Paul Harris Fellow 7, Rotarian of the Year as well as receiving the Rotary International highest award, “The Service Above All Award”. Bill was inducted into the Rotary’s Hall of Fame. Bill has maintained perfect attendance with the Rotary for 20 years.
Bill served as Director and President of Yoakum Heritage Museum for 14 years. He has been a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and served on the building committee. Bill has been a member of KC and a fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus and Knight of the Year.
Bill served on the Yoakum Community Board for 8 years. He was also a member of VFW and served as an officer. Bill was Director of Helping Hearts and Hands of Yoakum. He was a vibrant part of Country Music USA as a Director and greeter for 14 years. He also served as Director and President of Yoakum Area Chamber of Commerce for16 years and was recipient of the Chamber’s most prestigious award, “The Paul F. Gustwick Award”. Bill also received the GVEC Public Service Award. He served the past 16 years as Executive Director of the Curtis Jamison Youth Center and also serves as co-sponsor for the Yoakum Interact Club for students at Yoakum High School.
Bill and Bonnie were married 54 wonderful years until her passing in 2005. Bill is survived by his five children, Penny Whitehead of Yoakum, Cindi Ellison (Eddie Roy) of Sealy, Lindy Jansky (Lonnie) of Ezzell, Robyn Munroe (Will) of Las Vegas, NV, son, William (Billy) Lopez Jr. of Yoakum; seven grandchildren, Dusty Trungale, Bryon Takahashi, Brett Ellison, Mandy Frank, Michael Ehlers, Marissa Lopez and Reille Lopez; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Mickey Lopez (Marcia) of Bastrop and Jimmy Lopez (Brenda) of Edna; brother-in-law, Wayne Elder of Victoria.
After Bonnie’s passing, Bill had the privilege of traveling with his dear friend and partner, Dorothy Mgebroff throughout the United States, South America and Europe. Dorothy’s family was as dear to Bill as his own.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Bonnie Lopez; sisters, Katherine Jo Lopez and Joyce Lopez Elder; brother, J.D. Lopez.
Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., with Rosary recited at 7 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Private Burial to be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rotary International One Rotary Center, Curtis Jamison Youth Center or St. Joseph Catholic School.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
