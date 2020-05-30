BILL MEEKS VICTORIA - Bill Meeks was dealt into this world on November 20, 1942 to Vyvyane and Warren Meeks and his sister Margaret "Warlyne" Meeks. He folded his final hand on May 25, 2020. He is proceeded in death by his wife Mildred, his sister Warlyne, and his youngest daughter Lanette. He leaves behind his daughter, Quinette Meeks, grandson Dallas Crisp, granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Amber & Jack Kiriakou. Grandson and granddaughter Justin Hebert and Natasha Hebert.. Great grandchildren, Peyton and Dalani Crisp. His best friend and nephew, Roy "Donny" Taylor, along with numerous nieces and nephews. To his second family, he was their "Vegas Dealer" where his favorite saying was "bet your Ace off." His girlfriend Janet Baker offered a comforting quote, "There are some who bring light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains." Our disco ball is now spinning and shining as he is dancing with his Millie and dealing cards in heaven. His celebration of life will be Saturday 5/30 from 2PM-4PM at 105 Mockingbird LN Victoria, TX. Please send any flowers to the above address.
