BILLIE (“BEBBO”,
“GRANNY”) CAYLOR
VICTORIA — Passed from this earthly life to her new life at the feet of Jesus. From that seat she will be able to reunite with her father, Willian Dunson Mussett and her mother, Jimmie Irene Mussett who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jack Caylor whom she dearly loved. Billie was born to William and Jimmie on August 15, 1952, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is survived by her Very, very, very loving husband Mark Caylor of 25 years. Son Steven Holsonback (Marina), Daughter Kellye Stillwell, Daughters, Dana Mclauren (Wayne Geisman), Courtney Caylor and Son Drayton Caylor (Lauren). Billie cherished her 12 grandchildren and never stopped talking about them, Kayleigh, Claire and Cole Stillwell, Paige, Jack Holsonback and Sasha, Brooke, Wyatt and Cloe Monney, Tia White, Gavin and Guage Caylor. 1 great grandson Levi James Monney. Billie loved life and she loved all her peeps. She was loved by almost everyone, a couple of people were scared of her but that’s ok because she still loved them. She and her husband were members of Faith Family church for 22 years and she loved her church family. She gave of herself unselfishly and loved to care for those that needed it. Billie has so many friends and she dearly loved each one of them unconditionally. Billie was the secretary of the local Christian Motorcyclist Association chapter (Gulf Coast Riders for Christ), and she did not have any problem keeping the President of this group on the straight and narrow (that would be her husband Mark). She loved riding on the Harley and traveled with Mark all over several states on some really long trips. She will be missed by her family and friends, but we know she is in her heavenly home getting ready for us to meet her there.
Memorial service will be held at Faith family church in Victoria, Texas on Saturday August 13 at 3 pm
