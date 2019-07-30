BILLIE HONEY BENNETT VICTORIA - Billie "Honey" Bennett passed away July 27, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born November 16, 1934 in Stairtown, Texas to the late W.A. and Geneva Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband W.A. Bennett; her daughter Lisa Hunt and her son Mark Bennett. She is survived by her daughter Sandy Garrett and son Gary Bennett and numerous other loving family members. A private service will be held at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- 12-year-old boy killed after car crashes into bull on Victoria County highway
- Victoria commissioners scrutinize invoice from critic
- BDS: The rise and fall of a cruel crusade
- Airline announces new flight from Victoria to Dallas
- Victoria Fire Tactical EMS Unit prepares to deploy with Victoria police SWAT team (w/video)
- Former inmates get second chance at Victoria manufacturing company
- Blotter: Cash reported stolen from hotel, fast-food drive-in
- Police seek information on 2018 homicide
- Blotter: Victoria teen charged with stalking, endangering child
- Done Deal wins Lonestar Shootout in a close battle
Commented
- “Send her back!” What are your thoughts on the crowd’s chant at a recent MAGA rally? (5)
- Speaker should practice what she preaches (4)
- VISD proposes reducing taxes, raising teacher salaries (3)
- Former Calhoun Port board member takes plea deal for felony theft (3)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (1)
- Van passengers involved in US 59 crash were traveling to Galveston for a cruise (w/video) (1)
- July 20, 1969: A great day for America (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.