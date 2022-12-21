Billie Faye Egg
CUERO — Billie Faye Egg of Meyersville peacefully entered into eternal rest at the age of 84 on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born May 2, 1938 in Cuero to Emma Frances and Lawrence (Bill) Bauer, Jr. and was a devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Meyersville. Billie loved and cherished life and was always there to help everyone. She lived her life for her family and children and was dedicated to her Lutheran faith and community. She traveled the world with her beloved husband and friends. Billie loved to talk, socialize and occupy her time selling jelly on the side of the road. Friends gathered with her to play dominoes and bridge. Much like her dad, she loved to camp and fish. She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years, Rubert Egg; her parents, Emma Frances and Lawrence (Bill) Bauer Jr. and her daughter-in-law, Cindy Egg. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence A. Bauer III; children, Greg (Debbie) Egg, Vance Egg and Lynn (Keith) Holliday; grandchildren, Jordan (Stephanie) Egg, Kayla Egg, Garrett (Raylee) Egg, Jamie Holliday, Clint (Sandra) Scribner, Jesse (Jennifer) Scribner, Jerry (Celinda) Holliday; great-grandchildren, Jayce, Jaxon, Brieson, Gunner, Dalton, Owen, Bode, Bailee, Aaron, Laken and Connor. Visitation will be held at Freund Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 10:00 AM followed with a prayer service to begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Boor officiating. Pallbearers include Vance Egg, Greg Egg, Garrett Egg, Jordan Egg, Clint Scribner, Gene Davis and Keith Holliday. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Meyersville. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
