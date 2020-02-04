BILLIE JEAN JIRAL SHINER - Billie Jean Jiral, 92, completed her earthly journey Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born in Eldorado, Oklahoma to the late Walter and Mildred (Jones) Clonts. Billie was a vibrant beautiful woman who loved challenges. She worked in university administration for University of Toledo, Indiana University and retired from University of Texas after 17 years of service as the assistant director of business in the Speech & Hearing Institute. She played the piano and served on the Gaslight Theater Board until her health declined. She loved a "Lone Oak Tree" at the ranch where she shared special time with her beloved family. Survivors are her husband of 30 years, Frank Jiral of Shiner; daughters, Luann Williams of Oregon and Joni Shepherd of Indiana; son, Tinsley Williams (Jean Scott) of Illinois; 3 grandchildren; sisters-in-laws, Mary Stauffer and Charlene Stehle; her beloved fur baby, Shenna; numerous family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jane Stubblefield; grandson, Arlo Stubblefield; brother, Harlan Clonts. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Dr. Maurice Wilkinson officiating. Burial to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to Gaslight Theater in Shiner. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Questions remain unanswered about being a Second Amendment Sanctuary County (7)
- Letter: Voter fraud is real concern (6)
- Letter: Reader shares views of presidential candidates (5)
- Fowler leads in overall campaign contributions ahead of primary (5)
- Bloomington school district lacks documentation of Hurricane Harvey spending (3)
- 3 Hallettsville school officials cleared of charges days before failure to report abuse trial (3)
- State finds evidence of UCC Seadrift discharging plastics into Victoria Barge Canal (3)
- ‘God-given right’: Victoria County becomes Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
- Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation: Promises made, promises kept (2)
- Victoria County may become a Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.