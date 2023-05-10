Billie Jo Blaschke
YORKTOWN — Billie Jo Talley Blaschke, of La Grange, Texas and formerly of Yorktown, Shiner, and New Braunfels passed away May 5, 2023. She was born July 19, 1936 to Leland and Josie Talley in Madisonville, TX. Billie graduated from Yorktown High School in May, 1954 and married the only love of her life, Lamar Blaschke of Yorktown, November 7, 1954.She was a devoted farm & ranch wife and loving mother to their five children.
Billie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and twice served on the church council.She worked at the Yorktown Community Bank, for several physicians in Cuero and Victoria, the Yorktown housing authority, and later volunteered at Resolute Health hospital in New Braunfels. Billie is survived by 4 sons, Russell Lamar Blaschke (Carrie) of Abilene, Stephen Bryan Blaschke (Christine) of Cuero, Michael Bruce Blaschke (Kim) of Yorktown and Quintin David Blaschke (Melissa) of Shiner; brother Charles (Joan) Talley of Leakey; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jeffrey Kevin Blaschke, and sister Patsy Fitzgerald.
Pallbearers are Sam Arevalo, Ryan Lawrence, grandsons: Brandon Blaschke, Shea Blaschke, Mason Blaschke, & Lucian Blaschke; Honorary pallbearers are grandchildren: William McCloskey, Kendra Keith, Jennifer Arevalo, Calli Murrah, Kymber Blaschke, Tabitha Lawrence, & Sabrina Blaschke.
Visitation will be Tuesday May 9, 2023 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown with funeral services to follow at 3:00 p.m. and burial to then follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Yorktown.
Memorials may be given to Shriner’s or St. Jude’s children’s hospitals, St. John’s Lutheran church of Rutersville, or donor choice.
