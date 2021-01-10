BILLIE JO PRICE
BLOOMINGTON — Billie Jo (Turner) Price, age 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Bloomington, TX at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on January 2, 1952 to Jesse James “Jake” and Lois Turner in Hebbronville, Texas and was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Williams Adams High School in Alice, TX and obtained a degree in accounting from NTCC in Mt. Pleasant, TX. She married Wallace Joe Price on August 28, 1973 and made their home in El Paso, TX where Joe served in the Army. Together, they raised four children in Mt Pleasant, TX. Joe and Billie Jo enjoyed traveling together as well as spending time with family and friends. Billie Jo’s interests included raising a family, crocheting masterpieces, making anyone smile, and caring for the elderly. She will be remembered for her humor and smart wit.
Left to honor Billie Jo and remember her love are her beloved husband of 47 years, Wallace Joe Price; step-daughter and son-in-law Danay and Don Gilley; daughter Nancey Elizabeth Tovar; son Jesse Wade Price; son Jacob William Price; son and daughter-in-law Raymond Warren and Beverly Price; grandchildren Andrew Gilley, Elizabeth Tovar, Brandon Gilley, Rebekah Price, Dennis Price, Stella Barboza, Casey Gilley, Joe Price, Geneva Gilley, Conner Price, Jacob Price, Justin Price, and Sarah Price; sister Doris Kay Davis (Bud); brother Matthew Turner (Angela); sister Tracey Lynn Turner; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Billie Jo is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Jesse Turner and Richard Turner.
Memorial to be announced at a later date.
