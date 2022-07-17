Billie Jo Shook
EDNA — Billie Jo Shook, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born in Edna, Texas on December 5, 1935, to the late Ferrell L. Watson and Alma McDonald Watson.
Billie Jo graduated from Edna High School in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Joseph “Larry” Shook, on August 26, 1956. She never attended college, but she would always say that she received her BS (Boy Shook) “Rusty” in 1958 and her MS (Misses Shook) “Sandra” in 1963.
Billie Jo worked at Stephen F. Austin Elementary School as the secretary for 25 years. She loved being around the students and staff.
Billie Jo enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, attending church, and traveling. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Billie Jo is survived by her daughter, Sandra Suzanne Tomek (Mike) of Bay City, Texas; her son, Lawrence “Rusty” Shook of Matagorda, Texas; grandson, Patrick Andrew Tomek; sister-in-law, Aileen Koudelka (Edwin); niece, Becky Koudelka; and nephew, Charlie Koudelka (Linda).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ferrell and Alma Watson; her husband, Joseph Lawrence Shook; sister-in-law, Marguerite McGuffee; and brother-in-law, Otho McGuffee.
Pallbearers will be Mike Hessong, Charlie Koudelka, Terry Smith, Leighton Smith, Patrick Tomek, and Lynn Walleck.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., in the First Baptist Church of Edna. Interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna. Brother Joe McClanahan will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to First Baptist Church of Edna, P.O. Box 417, Edna, Texas 77957.
