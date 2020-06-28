BILLIE J. VON ROEDER YORKTOWN - Billie von Roeder, 88, of Yorktown passed away Thursday June 25, 2020. She was born in Eagle Lake, Texas on May 8, 1932. She graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, went to Victoria College and was a para-professional for 35 years at Yorktown ISD. She married her best friend Bobby von Roeder, June 18, 1950. Billie was a 50 year member of Yorktown Chapter #945 Order of the Eastern Star, served at president of Women of the Presbyterian Church of Yorktown for numerous years and also as an Elder. She enjoyed gardening, hunting, and spending time with her family. Billie's life was a living example of one of her favorite scriptures; Ephesians 4:32- "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bobby von Roeder, son Russell von Roeder of Yorktown, daughter Marilyn von Roeder-Kunkel of Victoria, grandchildren James Menn, Samantha Jo von Roeder, Megan Geffert, Clay von Roeder, and 6 great-grandchildren. Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Willie August and Addie Frances Graves Randow. A private family graveside service was held at Westside Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, Texas, 361-564-2900.
