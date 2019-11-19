BILLY JACK BELDIN CUERO - Billy Jack Beldin, 72, of Cuero passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born December 6, 1946 in Yoakum to the late Claude Beldin and Beulah Lee McMeens Range. He was raised by his true parents, Uncle Marvin and Aunt Ethel Yaws. Billy served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1969. Billy worked for the Victoria Fire Department and earned the title of Fire Chief. He retired from the Department after 30 years, then became Constable of Dewitt County. After retirement, he enjoyed being a rancher, and an active member of the Cuero VFW and Rotary club. He is survived by his son, Ronny (Jenny) Beldin; sisters, Shirley Davis of Yorktown and Brenda Moore of Victoria; brother, James Darrel Bock and grandchildren, Jaylee and Ryder Beldin. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Warner Range. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 5 to 7 PM, at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 10 AM, at Freund Funeral Home with Bro. Dale Turner officiating. Interment to follow at Davis Cemetery. Pallbearers include David Robinson, Walter Davis, Jodie Zavesky, Kenny Parma, Dylan Davis and Patrick Martin. Honorary Pallbearers include Dakota Davis, Ronnie Yaws, Carl Bowen and Phil Steen. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (9)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Let's keep weapons out of classrooms (3)
- Syndicated column: Biden will win Democratic nomination - if only by default (2)
- Editorial from The Wall Street Journal: Wealth tax did not work well in Europe (2)
- Vietnamese family that fled Seadrift returns to South Texas to build home (2)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
- Texas A&M researchers to study opioid use in the Crossroads (1)
- Letter: Refugio High School fight song needs to be changed (1)
- Document: Victoria police initially thought deadly self-defense shooting was murder (1)
- Letter: Suddenlink needs some competition (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.