BILLY JACK DAFFERN SR. EASTLAND - Billy Jack Daffern, Sr., age 92, was called home by his Lord & Savior on February 17, 2020. Billy was born in Baird, TX to Elzie and Myrtle Daffern. He was very active in the Boys Scouts of America and obtained Eagle Scout status. He attended Eastland High School and joined the US Navy after high school. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Lawson Daffern, on February 23, 1946 in Temple, TX. They had two sons, Billy Jack Daffern, Jr. and Steven Mark Daffern. He was employed by Mobil Oil Company for 36 years and retired as an Office Manager. He and Ruth were members of Northside Baptist Church in Victoria, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and one sister. He is survived by two sons, Billy Jack Daffern, Jr. and his wife Arlinda of Fredericksburg, Texas, and Steven Mark Daffern and his wife Pam of Citronelle, Alabama; five grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m. at Eastland City Cemetery under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Eastland, Texas.
