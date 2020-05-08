,
BILLY ESQUIVEL BLOOMINGTON - Billy Esquivel, 66, of Bloomington, TX passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1953 in Bloomington, TX to the late Manuel and Tomasita Esquivel. He is survived by his great niece, Jazmine L. William; Five sisters; Elizabeth Alcantar, Erlinda Herrera, Rita Victory, Dolores Gilley, Irene Schobey; A brother; Samuel Esquivel. Many nieces, nephews, and great nieces/nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his sister; Consuelo Urias and a brother; Gilbert Esquivel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington, TX. Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation services, 361-578-4646.

