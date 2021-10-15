Billy G. McDade
VICTORIA — Billy G. McDade, 85, of Victoria passed into eternal rest on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was born December 30, 1935 to the late Clarence and Jessie Davenport McDade in Cameron, Texas.
Billy is survived by his brother Ronnie McDade of Denver, CO, and by his sisters Lily Green of Victoria, TX, Jessie Kay Love of Dallas, TX, and Lisa Williams of Chicago, IL.
In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his brothers Bobby McDade, Harvey McDade, Lenwood McDade, Clarence McDade, Jr., and Donald McDade; and his sisters Gracie Green and Marilyn Newsom.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. A chapel service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel with Rev. Walter Gant officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (11)
- It's getting too hostile (9)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (4)
- Austin’s homeless residents left with nowhere to go amid camping crackdown (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A plea for civic discourse (3)
- JAMES "MIKE" BURNETT (2)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Victoria pediatric clinic offers innovative services (2)
- Victoria County Commissioners discuss future plans for farmer's market, animal control (1)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- James W. Knox (1)
- Blotter: .38 Special reported stolen (1)
- Letter: The Marines' Hymn and Afghanistan (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Victoria County Animal Control employees raise concerns over proposed city code (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (3)
- Tokyo Grill & Sushi Lounge earns city beautification award (1)
Online Poll
Do you donate to the United Way?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.