BILLY DANIEL HAHN GANADO - Billy Daniel Hahn passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 85. He married his wife Karen, and they have been together for the last 63 years. Billy is survived by his wife Karen, son Monty Hahn and his wife Jackie, Sheri Hicks and her husband Tommy, their five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Billy worked for Alcoa for forty-two years and retired as an electrician. He also served two years in the Army. Billy loved his church and served in many capacities. He was President of Church Council and one of the "Yard Angels" taking care of the grounds. He was also a City Councilman, as well as coached Little League for ten years. Everyone who knew him and knew of his kindness and gentle ways. Billy will be truly missed by all who knew him and loved him. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, that memorial contribution be made to St. James Lutheran Church in Ganado, Hospice of South Texas, or Donors Choice. There will be a visitation on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be Friday, December 27th at St. James Lutheran Church beginning at 10:30 am with SAM Michelle Schlinke officiating, interment will follow at Ganado City Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77957, 361-771-2120.
