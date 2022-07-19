Billy Lee Dunno
VICTORIA — Billy Lee Dunno passed away June 22, 2022 at the age of 74. He was born October 18, 1947 in Van Wert, Ohio to the late William Edgar and Barbara Eunice Dunno.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Memory Gardens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM.
Billy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shirley Ann Dunno; adopted granddaughter Jamie Lynn Dunno; step sons Neil Eugene Warner and Allen Frank Valentine; step daughters Connie Marie (Vehid) Osmic, Sherry Ann (Frank Vallejo) Warner and Debra Lynn Warner; brother Jerry Wayne Dunno; sister Jeanette M. (Jerry) Perry and grandchildren Ashlie, Wendi, Zaim, Jason and Daniel.
He was a loving husband, step father, grandfather and brother. He had been in wild life management as well as a certified welder. He had a love for all animals. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
He had served in the US Army in VietNam. There he received a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, VietNam Campaign Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, 135 Progress Drive, Victoria, Texas 77905.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
