Billy Lyman
YOAKUM — James Billy Lyman, loving husband and father, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Hallettsville, Texas. He was born on December 11, 1932 in Gonzales to Henry and Frances Foy Lyman.
All his family and friends knew him as Billy. Billy attended school in Gonzales until he began working at age 16. He joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War as a plane mechanic stationed in Wichita Falls Texas. After service he served in the National Guard and obtained his High School Diploma GED from Gonzales High School. He married Mary Louise Lacina August 1, 1955 in Yoakum and they resided in Gonzales, Luling, Yoakum and Cuero before finally retiring in Hochheim in 1984. They enjoyed 66 years until her passing November 22, 2021.
Billy was a Scout Master of Boy Scout Troup #243 of Cuero, member of the Texas Cattleman’s Association, America Brahman’s Association, American Legion of Sweet Home, Korean War Veteran, member of St. Michael’s Church. Once he set his mind, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t accomplish - master mechanic, car body work, welder, builder, carpenter, plumber to a successful business owner of B & B Auto & Salvage Yard. He enjoyed being an avid hunter, fisherman and camping along the Guadalupe River, Brahma Cattle Rancher, BBQ griller, and friend to all that met him. Loved telling jokes to anyone that would listen. Listening to his stories of raccoon and squirrel hunting with his brother Conde around the campfire will be sorely missed.
Billy is survived by his son Lonnie Gene Lyman; numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by wife Louise of 66 years, his parents, brothers, Henry Maurice “Buck” Lyman and Conde Earl Lyman; sisters, Mary Lee Burt and Barbara “Babs” Glenewinkel.
Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. with Funeral Service at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michaels Catholic Church in Cuero or Hospice of South Texas.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
