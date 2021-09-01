Billy Lynn Alex
VICTORIA — Billy L. Alex, 73, passed away August 20, 2021. Billy was born April 11, 1948 in Cuero to the late Margie Key and Clarence Alex. Billy served the citizens of Victoria for 32 years as a Police Officer, Paramedic and Firefighter. After his retirement from the city, Billy became a Methodist minister and served Dewville United Methodist Church for 8 years.
Billy is survived by his wife, Lillian Alex; son, Chad Alex (Lisa) of Whitting, TX, Mason Alex of Rockport; daughter, Megan Alex Pendergrass (John) of Katy; sister, Jere Swoboda of College Station; brother-in-law, Carl Peterson of The Colony and grandchildren, Rebekka Alex and Joshua Alex. Billy also leaves behind many brothers and sisters of the Victoria Fire Dept.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM at John Wesley United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to 100 Club, Warrior’s Weekend, VCAM, John Wesley or Dewville United Methodist Church.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity (5)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (5)
- Letter: Inmates running the asylum (4)
- Harold Francis Gleinser (2)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (2)
- Danilynn Faith Montalvo (2)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (7)
- Guest column: COVID-19 misinformation leads to vaccine hesitancy, sickness, and death (1)
- The other side of the story (1)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Esmeralda Jean Hernandez (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- Anton David Machacek (1)
- Mac Lee: Science vs. the real world (1)
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates (1)
- Frank T. Cavazos (1)
- ISMAEL "MO" GARZA JR. (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Refugio's '2A Warriors' lead by example (1)
- Beverly Lincke (1)
- Number of COVID-19 cases in area school increase over past week. (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.