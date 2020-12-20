Billy Neal Duckett
VICTORIA — Billy Neal Duckett, 94, went to be with the Lord and Savior Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was born March 21, 1926 in Winnsboro, Texas to the late Claude M. Duckett and Laura McCollum Duckett George. Billy graduated from Bloomington High School. He was a World War II veteran serving in the Navy as a Yeoman Third Class.
He is survived by children, Kathy Kapsiak (David), Dean Duckett (Chris), and Cherie Norris; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife Dorothy, son, Kevin Duckett; grandson Michael Duckett and brother Claude Duckett. Billy was a Christian and a Great Witness for his faith in Christ Jesus. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He and wife visited the elderly spreading lots of love and happiness. He retired from Tennessee Gas Pipeline/Tenneco after 39 years, starting as a day laborer and ending up as District Superintendent.
After he retired his hobby was making toys for his grandchildren, which has now been passed down to his great grandchildren.
Service will be a graveside at Memory Gardens Cemetery on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Tommy Price, his nephew will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children-Galveston, Atten: Donor Development Office, 815 Market St., Galveston, Tx. 77550.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (12)
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (7)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (5)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (4)
- Years of 'extraordinary science' led up to the new COVID-19 vaccines (3)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (2)
- Concrete batch plant in DeWitt County fined $11,125 for environmental violations (2)
Online Poll
Have you ever built a snowman?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.