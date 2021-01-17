Billy Ray Hilbrich
WESTHOFF — Billy Ray Hilbrich, 82, of Westhoff passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home. He was born on the family farm in Gonzales County on January 21, 1938 to Willie and Lillie Koehler Hilbrich. He married Sue Ellen Stafford Hilbrich on December 11, 1960 in Westhoff. Billy Ray served in the Texas National Guard. He worked as a carpenter, farmer and rancher. He instilled in his children a belief that the land was a resource to be treasured and passed along to future generations. He served many years as a member of the Westhoff Volunteer Fire Department and a lifelong member of the St. John Lutheran Church, Westhoff. He is survived by his loving family. Wife, Sue; daughters, Terri (Kenneth) Boothe and Tammy Hilbrich; sister, Willa Dean Wolter; grandsons, Jennings (Jordan Lynn) Boothe, Jordan (Paige) Boothe and Justin Boothe. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers include Kenneth Boothe, Jennings Boothe, Jordan Boothe, Justin Boothe, Gregg Bunjes and Jacob Bunjes. Honorary pallbearers include Adam Gonzales, Kent Hilbrich, Denis Mueller, Randy Wolter and Mark Veit. Visitation will begin on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm followed by the funeral service at 3:00 pm at St. John Lutheran Church in Westhoff with S.A.M. Margaret Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Westhoff cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Donations may be given to St. John Lutheran Church of Westhoff or Westhoff Volunteer Fire Department. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
