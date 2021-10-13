Billy Ray King
FRESNO — Billy Ray King was born August 24, 1937, to Ollie and Maud Esther King in Bloomington. He was the eldest of five children. Billy accepted Christ at an early age. He was later baptized in 1984 at Morning Star Baptist Church by Rev. Franklin Harvey. Billy’s favorite song was Grace and Mercy.
Billy Ray attended EE Hatchet School through the 8th grade and graduated from F.W. Gross High School in 1954. From there he enrolled in Prairie View A&M University where he graduated in 1959 with a degree in Industrial Arts. In 1960 Billy joined the United States Air Force where he served his country for four years and was honorably discharged. In 1967 Billy Ray began his career with Southern Pacific Railroad, who later changed their name to Union Pacific, working as a Brakeman and was soon promoted to conductor, giving him the honor of being the first African American to hold the position for Southern Pacific.
December 1, 1984, Billy united in Holy Matrimony with Emma Harvey and celebrated 36 years of marriage. They are blessed to share six sons. Billy departed this Earthly life Friday October 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Maud Esther; his sister, Bobbie Jo Clay; and his brother, Douglas King.
He leaves behind a lifetime of precious and loving memories to be cherished by his wife Emma; his sons, Belvis King of Round Rock, Billy King, Jr. Austin, Ollie King (Aisha) of Victoria, Mark King (Laverne) of Bossier City, Kyle King (Jaki) Fresno, Robert Bullock (Quinn) Houston; his brothers, Edward King (Tina), Paul Wayne King (Joyce); sister, Lola Mae Neal; sister-in-law, Irma King; 14 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and class of 1954 FW Gross High School.
Family and friends will gather at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria, Saturday, October 16th, for visitation from 9:00AM to 10:00AM. The Homegoing Celebration for Billy will begin at 10:00AM at Grace Funeral Home. Followed by burial at the Bloomington Community Cemetery.
2 Timothy 4- 7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness....
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (11)
- Austin’s homeless residents left with nowhere to go amid camping crackdown (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A plea for civic discourse (3)
- Motorcyclist killed in collision in Calhoun County (3)
- JAMES "MIKE" BURNETT (2)
- Victoria pediatric clinic offers innovative services (2)
- What Texas is this? GOP maps ignore huge growth in minority populations (2)
- Victoria County Commissioners discuss future plans for farmer's market, animal control (1)
- Kenneth Ward Cox (1)
- Margaret "Margie" Sembera (1)
- Inocencio "Trey" Robles III (1)
- James W. Knox (1)
- Blotter: .38 Special reported stolen (1)
- Letter: The Marines' Hymn and Afghanistan (1)
- Sen. Kolkhorst speaks on redistricting, vaccine mandates (1)
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care (1)
- Victoria County Animal Control employees raise concerns over proposed city code (1)
- Civility, respect essential lessons for Crossroads kids (2)
- Have you ever taken your pet to an obedience course? (2)
- Fixing roads and a whole lot more: Victoria’s multilayered approach to community development (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (3)
- Tokyo Grill & Sushi Lounge earns city beautification award (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.