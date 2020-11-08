Billy Tom Chaney
VICTORIA — Billy Tom Chaney, 87, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Port Lavaca. He was born in Burnet, Texas to the late Tom Lafayette and Florence King Chaney on October 7, 1933. He married the love of his life, Freeda James Chaney, and to this union four children were born. Billy was a General Foreman for Brown and Root, served in the United States Army, and was a member of the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by a daughter; Sharon Chaney, sister; Tannela Gold, and son-in-law; Bobby Quinn.
Billy is survived by his loving wife, Freeda Chaney; daughter, Patsy Quinn; sons, Ricky (Lori) Nolen and Dennis Chaney, six grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish his memory.
No public services will be held at this time.
Memorial donations may be given in his honor to St. Jude’s at www.stjude.org.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
