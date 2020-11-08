Billy Tom Chaney
VICTORIA — Billy Tom Chaney, 87, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Port Lavaca. He was born in Burnet, Texas to the late Tom Lafayette and Florence King Chaney on October 7, 1933. He married the love of his life, Freeda James Chaney, and to this union four children were born. Billy was a General Foreman for Brown and Root, served in the United States Army, and was a member of the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by a daughter; Sharon Chaney, sister; Tannela Gold, and son-in-law; Bobby Quinn.
Billy is survived by his loving wife, Freeda Chaney; daughter, Patsy Quinn; sons, Ricky (Lori) Nolen and Dennis Chaney, six grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish his memory.
No public services will be held at this time.
Memorial donations may be given in his honor to St. Jude’s at www.stjude.org.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.