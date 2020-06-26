BILLY DEAN WALKER HALLETTSVILLE - Billy "Bill" Dean Walker, 87, of Hallettsville, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Shiner Nursing & Rehab in Shiner, Texas. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Buffington Funeral Home in Shiner, Texas. The family will have a Celebration of Life come and go Visitation/ Open House at the ranch on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1:00 until 3:00 PM. Billy was born on February 2, 1933 in Penelope, Texas. He was the son of John Henry and Annie Walker. He married Susan Moore on June 21, 1958 in Houston, Texas. Billy served in the US Navy, and upon his discharge, Billy became the owner of a print shop in Spring Branch, Texas in 1968, until his retirement 28 years later. Billy liked to go hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed taking care of his ranch here in Hallettsville. He gave his time to help the Houston Crime Stoppers, the Rotary and Optimist Clubs, and he was a member of many of the printing industry organizations. Billy served on the Spring Branch School Board. Billy loved his family and grandchildren. He was a people person who never met a stranger. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, two sons; Donnie Walker and his wife, Kathi of Sealy, Texas, Ronnie Walker and his wife, Gina of Inez, Texas, one daughter; Kathy Hahn and her husband, Gary of Katy, Texas, one brother; John Henry Walker, Jr. of Houston, Texas, four sisters; Charlene VonPohle of Conroe, Texas, Glenda Krizman and her husband, David of South Bend Indiana, Claudia Cheairs and her husband, Bob of Ravenna, Texas, Sandra Davidson and her husband, Carl of Albuquerque, New Mexico, nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; John Henry and Annie Walker, six sisters; Jean Finney, Oudia Pace, Patsy Walker, Jeanette English, Maxie Glockzin, and Debbie Dollins. The family request memorials to: Shiner Nursing & Rehab / 1213 N. Ave. B / Shiner, Texas 77984 To join the family in celebrating Billy's life, and to offer words of comfort, please go to: www.buffingtonfuneralhomeshiner.com
