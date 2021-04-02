Billy Wayne Franke

He is survived by his sons Robert (Peggy) Franke, Michael (Susan) Franke, Randy (Shannon) Franke, Dr. Larry (Brianna) Franke, daughters Lynnda (William) Kirchoff, Larissa (Brent) Niemeier, 19 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, two on the way and sisters Helen (Ted) Logeman and Faye Boerm.
He is preceded in death by his parents and great grandson Caden Reynolds.
Visitation will be 9-10 am Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home and Funeral service will begin at 10 am. Interment to follow at Westside Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be William Kirchoff, Brent Niemeier, Robert Franke Jr, Derek Franke, Dustin Kirchoff and Randy L. Franke.
Memorials may be given to donor’s choice.
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
