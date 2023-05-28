Billy Winston Ruddock
SAN ANTONIO, FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — Billy Winston Ruddock, 91, of Victoria, Texas, passed away on May 19, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church of Victoria with Reverend Jim DeMent officiating and reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Billy was born in Gonzales, Texas, to Sidney and Bertha Ruddock (née Miller) on May 7, 1932, the middle of three children. He went to high school in Victoria receiving his diploma in 1950. Shortly after graduating, Billy enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served his country honorably rising to the rank of staff sergeant. He fought in the Korean War for which he received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. A photo of Billy and his comrades even made it into Life Magazine. Billy received his honorable discharge from the Marines in 1953.
After serving his country, Billy returned to Victoria to pursue his education. He received his associate’s degree from Victoria College then completed a banking program at Southern Methodist University. After completing his education, he entered a career in banking. Billy took a job as a filing clerk at First Victoria National Bank. Billy’s integrity and caring nature drove his success at the Bank as he moved up the chain to the role of Executive Vice-President and a long-time member of the Bank’s Board of Directors. After 43 years, he retired from First Victoria in 1997.
Unquestionably, the most enduring, important relationship Billy enjoyed was with the love of his life, Michael Ann “Mikey” Ruddock. Billy and Mikey met as teens before Billy entered the Service. Life took them in different directions until 1974 when they reconnected. He and Mikey married on January 14, 1978, at First Presbyterian Church in Victoria. They raised three kids together?Michael, Evans, and Elizabeth. They enjoyed years of travel, dancing, and grandchildren.
Like his commitments to Mikey and his Country, Billy had a passion for his community. Billy served on many boards of civic organizations, including the Rotary Club of Victoria, the Victoria Housing Authority Board, the Victoria Symphony Board, the Airport Commission, the YMCA, the Red Cross, the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, and as a Deacon and Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Victoria. His work in the community stood out and he was recognized as Victoria’s Outstanding Young Man in 1962.
Billy gave generously to many charities including creating an endowment at Victoria College that has provided scholarships to 25 students in Victoria and Gonzales to date. Billy also funded a new workforce training center classroom at Victoria College’s Gonzales campus, which recently recognized him by naming the Bill Ruddock Workforce Training Classroom in Gonzales in his honor.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Bertha; his brother, Joe Ruddock; and his son, Michael Sothoron George.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Michael Ann Ruddock; sister, Cindy Broussard; son, Evans George; daughter, Elizabeth Rosenblum (son-in-law Rick); daughter-in-law, Esther George; granddaughters, Avery Rosenblum and Ryan Rosenblum; grandson, Geoffrey George; and granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth George and Juliana George. Billy leaves a legacy of faith integrity, humility, humor, and joy.
Memorials may be given to the Billy Ruddock Endowment, Victoria College Foundation, 2200 East Red River, Victoria, Texas, 77901, or, online at https://victoriacollegefoundation.org/give-now/
(Billy Ruddock Endowment). Alternatively, donations may be made in Billy’s honor to First Presbyterian Church of Victoria.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.