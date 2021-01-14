Birdie Mae Tenberg

She was born January 21, 1933 in Dreyer.
She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Survivors: daughters, Patricia Kram (Pat) and Barb Kubiak (Tim); son, Arlen Tenberg; 6 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: husband, Edwin Henry Tenberg Jr.; brother, Werner Schmidt.
Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Hermann Sons Cemetery.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
