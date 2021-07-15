Blain Wade Maurer
VICTORIA — Blain Wade Maurer went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the age of 64. He was born December 26, 1956 in Victoria, Texas to the late Joseph and Sally Maurer.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 5-7pm with a rosary to be recited at 6pm at Grace Funeral Home. Due to weather conditions Funeral Mass and burial will be held at a later date.
Blain is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Maurer; mother, Sally Hare; step-father, L.V. Hare; step-mother, JoAnn Maurer; son, Sonny Wade Maurer; sister, Jill Hare; brother, Dwain Maurer; and nephew, Cody Hare.
He is survived by his daughters, Angelica Maurer (Gary) and Brandi Maurer (Robert); siblings, Jodi Hare (Roy), Jane Ezernack (Willis), Janeene Maurer, Juli Maurer, Je’nna Hare, Joi Maurer, Shane Maurer (Laura) and Wesley Maurer (Connie); grandchildren, Davidson Wade Maurer, Waylon Ruddick, Marc Maurer, Ethan Maurer, Ilana Maurer and Hailey Maurer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Blain was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a devout Catholic and served as an usher at Our Lady of Victory. He loved riding his Harley, his horses, his hot rods and playing pool. He was a jam up roughneck and a driller for many years. In his early adult life, he dedicated himself to weight lifting and body sculpting. He was very close to his family and dearly loved his grandchildren.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to his daughter, Angelica Maurer and his nephew, Jordan Maurer for their selfless and devoted care of Blain these past few months.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
