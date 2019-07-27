BLAKE ALLEN PAYNE LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS - Blake Allen Payne, 29, passed away July 20, 2019 in a tragic automobile accident alongside his fiance, Alexa Montez. He was born March 20, 1990 in Victoria to Ronnie and Becky Payne. Blake played baseball for Memorial High School and graduated in 2008. He was awarded a baseball scholarship and played for Seminole State College for two years, and then continued playing on scholarship for the University of Central Arkansas. Blake also played on the inaugural Victoria Generals team for two years. He graduated with a BBA in Accounting in 2013 and shortly after earned the title of Certified Public Accountant. After graduation, he went to work for Landmark PLC in Little Rock. He was an Audit Manager and had worked with the firm for six years. He loved sports, especially the Boston Red Sox. Blake's favorite times were spent with family and friends. Blake was engaged to the love of his life, Alexa, and they were to be married on December 14, 2019. A joint memorial service celebrating Blake and Alexa's lives was held at St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Little Rock, Arkansas under the direction of Roller-Chenal Funeral Home. Survivors include his parents, Ronnie and Becky Kalinowski Payne of Victoria; his brother, Colin Payne of Fort Worth; his grandmother, Jean Ann Payne of Victoria and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by quintuplet siblings, Clayton Robert, Thomas Harrison, Philip Martyn, Ronnie Lee Jr. and Grace Aleen Payne; and his grandparents, Lee Payne, Robert (Bob) and Grace Aleen Scherer Kalinowski. Visitation for Blake will be from 5:30-7 pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels in Victoria, Texas. A Rosary will be recited at 7 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church. The burial will be private. Honorary pallbearers will be cousins and former teammates. Memorials may be made to the University of Central Arkansas Foundation Landmark/Blake Payne Scholarship Fund, 201 Donaghey, Box 4986,Conway, Arkansas 72035 Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
