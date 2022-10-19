Blanch Barrera
VICTORIA — Blanch Barrera, 72, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Wednesday, October 19th, from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, October 20th at 9:00AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers will be Anthony Magallan, Victor Magallan, Albert Barrera Jr., Joe Luis Soliz, Pete Patino, and Joe Arambula.
Blanch was born July 19, 1950, to the late Felipe and Mary Torres. She enjoyed shopping, getting her nails done, watching Criminal Minds SVU and Chicago Fire, and she loved to cook and bake. She loved spending time with her kids, she was known to be a great domino and corn hole player, and she loved her Catholic community and went to church every Saturday. She loved her dog Chula more than anything and she loved music of all kinds. Blanch would travel to Louisiana and Las Vegas so that she could play the slot machines. Blanch was preceded in death by her parents, Felipe and Mary Torres; sister, Angie Aguillon; brothers, Walter Soliz Jr., Philip Torres Jr., and Michael Torres. Blanch leaves to cherish her memory husband, Roger Barrera; son, Roger “Nuni” Barrera Jr.; daughter, Melissa Barrera; poodle, Chula Barrera; sisters, Anna Canales, Marylou Patino, Tracey Borak; brothers, Joe Arambula, and Benny Torres; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
The family would like to especially thank The Magallan Family, The Torres Family, The Guitierrez and Aguillon Families, The Barrera Family, and Victoria Surgical Family.
