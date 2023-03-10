Blanche Ann Pittmon
VICTORIA — On the morning of February 27, 2023, Blanche Pittmon of Victoria passed away at the age of 69. Blanche was born to Ethel Marie Franklin and Earl Perry in 1953.
She was a licensed barber and beautician and opened her own beauty shop, “Blanche’s Barber Stylist “, one of the first female black owned businesses in Victoria. In 1976, she married the love of her life, Ernest Pittmon, and had one daughter, Tameka. She was a passionate artist in her spare time. While she was the go-to hairstylist for many women, men and children in the region, she loved to spend her free time drawing or painting portraits, going to church and to the movies.
Blanche is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Pittmon, her father Earl, her mother Ethel, her sister Patsy Williams, brothers Howard, Ronnie, and Norman Perry. Her brother-in-law Bobby Ray Hopes.
She is survived by her daughter Tameka(Ayo)Adu, niece Conetra Perry, her siblings, Cynthia Montgomery, Earl(Tommie)Perry Jr., Yolanda(Lonnie)Gipson, Gladys Edwards, Faye Jean White, Leonard Perry, two sister in laws Earline Pittmon and Carolyn Hopes, her four grandchildren Deja, Corinne, Alexis , and Benjamin Adu.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, March 10, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
