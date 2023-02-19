Blanche Balli
VICTORIA — Blanche Balli, at age 80 passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023; born December 27, 1942 to Father Victor Guerrero, and Mother Anita Reece. Blanche was preceded in death by her late husband Manuel Balli Sr., Daughter Mary Ann Balli, Brother Richard Guerrero, and Grandson Eric Morgenroth. Blanche was survived by her children Esther Balli, Manuel Balli Jr. (Sarah), Victor Balli, Jesse Balli, and John Aleman (Chapin); Brothers Ruben, Sonny (Lori), Fred (Triena), Robert, Arnold (Candice), and Greg Guerrero (Blanca). Being the only girl born to her parents out of eight children she gave birth to five children of her own and is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild (Jaiden). Blanche was beloved by all that knew her, majority of her life was dedicated to raising her children and some of her grandchildren, her influence will be felt for many generations to come. Blanche lived life cherishing every moment big or small, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going on adventures such as car rides out of town, shopping, going to garage sales, playing bingo, and going out to eat at her favorite restaurants, most of all Blanche loved to sit down and just chat on and on about life’s mysterious mysteries. Blanche had such a beautiful soul and wasn’t afraid to let it show, she was kind loving and compassionate always caring for others. Blanche will truly be missed by all that knew her, our beautiful Angel is dancing in heaven as she watches over us, may she rest in eternal peace.
Visitation will be Friday February 24th from 4-6 pm at Rosewood Chapels with service Saturday February 25th at 10 am at Rosewood Chapel.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Balli family.
