Blanche Giselle Ruelas
VICTORIA — Blanche Giselle Ruelas, 67 of Victoria passed from this earth on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Friends and family will gather for visitation on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Blanche was born on August 28, 1955 in Victoria to the late Blas and Pat Garcia. She attended school at Nazareth Academy and St. Joseph High School. Blanche was a first-generation college graduate that put herself through school at the University of Houston-Victoria majoring in Business Administration and was wholly dedicated to the education system, having served over 40 years in VISD. She was known for her dazzling green eyes, infectious smile, gorgeous hair and steadfast personality. She was a world traveler having visited France, Italy and Namibia within recent years. She was a woman of great faith and loved being a mother and grandmother; cherishing her family above all else.
Blanche leaves to cherish her memories her sons Winston (Felicia) Ruelas of Tomball and Kamen Ruelas of Victoria; brothers Bernard Garcia and Bryan Garcia; sisters Bonnie Olivarez, Bridgette Cisneros, Bernice Lopez and Belinda Grassham and her grandchildren Brennan Ruelas and Rhett Ruelas.
Blanche was preceded in death by her parents Blas and Pat Garcia.
