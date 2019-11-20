BLANCHE PAJESTKA BARTLETT - Blanche Hermina Pajestka passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on November 14, 2019. Blanche was born on December 2, 1928 to Ray Cortes Bowers and Helen Marie Bowers in Angleton. She was raised in the Palacios/Blessing area and attended school there. After high school, she attended Houston Community Business College. Shortly after, she met and married the love of her life, Charlie Pajestka, on February 23, 1957. Together they settled in Holland, Texas where they filled and raised their farm home with a large loving family of 10 children. She was an exceptional wife, loving mother, and a dedicated homemaker for many years. She helped her husband manage their farm for many years. In addition to her many roles, she worked for a local private physician for 10 years. Afterwards, she was employed by Scott & White Hospital in Temple for 17 years, where she retired in January 1991. In her retirement years, she loved gardening, cooking, and hosting weekend family gatherings where loved ones, family, and friends happily gathered. She loved traveling not only in her younger years, but also during her retirement years. Blanche was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charlie; daughter, Leanne Rose Pajestka; and sisters, Kathryn Dannels and Denise Bowers. Blanche is survived by eight brothers; two sisters; nine children: Dr. Charles Pajestka and wife MaryAnn of Sonora, Kenneth Pajestka and wife Mary of Rogers, Russell Pajestka and wife Daffney of Holland, Sharon Parma and husband Dr. Frank Parma of Victoria, Theresa Pajestka Holcomb and husband John of Buda, John Pajestka and wife Melissa Pajestka of Holland, Larry Pajestka and wife Cynthia Pajestka of Holland, Richard Pajestka and wife Lora of Bartlett, and Lisa Pajestka of New Braunfels. Blanche was also blessed with 32 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Providence Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm with a rosary recited at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at SS Cyril & Methodius Church in Granger at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Granger.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (9)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Let's keep weapons out of classrooms (3)
- Victoria sheriff wants answers about how Harvey recovery money spent (2)
- Editorial from The Wall Street Journal: Wealth tax did not work well in Europe (2)
- Guest column: Government at all levels (2)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
- Texas A&M researchers to study opioid use in the Crossroads (1)
- Letter: Refugio High School fight song needs to be changed (1)
- Document: Victoria police initially thought deadly self-defense shooting was murder (1)
- Letter: Suddenlink needs some competition (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.