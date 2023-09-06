Bob Blevins
VICTORIA — Bob Blevins, Bob the Builder aka Pops, went on to do big burnouts in the sky. He was a great friend, brother and father. There will never be anyone as cool, unique and talented as him.
Bob was born on June 18, 1953, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was a “Beatles” fan in school sporting the Beatles haircut.
He moved to Texas in the 70s where he started building homes for Jack E Bright, Rowan home center, and Al Hogan including the entire Shenandoah neighborhood. He then partnered up with his brother-in-law, Chuck Brannan, to form Partners General Services. Years later, started Bob’s Big Boy Toys. Restoring numerous classic cars and building hot rods.
Longtime friend, A.T. Dincans, asked him to build a bay house in Seadrift and Bob Blevins Builder was born. He told people he was a “wood surgeon.” He was a master at his craft. Meticulous and awesome in everything he created.
One of his most proud projects was the Santa Rosa Cottages.
He loved music, playing the guitar, guns, collecting and restoring old tools and sitting around his round table at the shop with an eclectic group of friends from all walks of life. Some with no zeros or 10 zeros in their bank account... He treated you the same and all were welcome.
He is survived by his son, Robert James Blevins II, Daughter, Michelle Lynn Blevins and mother of his children, Jan Blevins. His four sisters Tressie Alvernez of Lakeside, California. Julia Stroud of Junction City, Oregon. Sarah (Andy) Jones of Klamath Falls, Oregon and Linda and Chuck Brannan also of Klamath Falls, Oregon. He is preceded in death by his baby brother, Randy Gailey. His Mother Lyla Faye Bowman and Father, Robert James Blevins.
His dear neighbors Chris Huerta and Melissa Cavazos. Chris made sure the shop was immaculate, and Melissa made sure he had home cooked meals. Also left to cherish his memory are his friends to the end, Jennifer Jae Elliot Stofer, Roni Sternadle and Josef Reyes.
He is missed beyond words.
A celebration of life will be held September 09, 2023 from 11:00 am to 2pm at Lil Joe’s Billiard Parlor 401 North George Street, Victoria Texas 77901
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
