Bob Lee Ozment
VICTORIA — Captain Bob Ozment retired from this world on August, 3, 2023. He was born an Okie (from Oklahoma) and had many wild tales and experiences of growing up there. Bob married his high school sweetheart Jenny in October 1954 shortly after he enlisted in the Navy. The two had known each other all their life and knew each other like no one else. Bob lost that love in 2019. His heart was broken but with the strength of family, he mustered on. Prior to Bob’s enlistment, he served in ROTC in High School and later the National Guard. Bob’s Naval and military career spanned a period of 36 years. He traveled the world as any sea faring sailor would do. His career began in navigation, moved to the medical field after filling in with the ship’s medical team and being highly impressed by the work they did. Bob used those skills while serving in Vietnam in what would be referred to as a “MASH Unit”. After his tour, Bob returned home to complete his education and continued on as an officer and a gentleman. His educational portfolio was as diverse as the experiences he had while rising up the ranks. That country boy from Oklahoma who loved Pall Malls, a cold beer, baseball, hunting with his dad, country music and folk mixed to the tunes of Arlo Guthrie, and later Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, and his favorite Willie Nelson; worked his way from the cotton fields to the enlisted ranks all the way to Captain, USN, retiring as the Commanding Officer at Naval Medical Material Support Command.
He had a lifetime of memories, experiences, and was proud to have served his country. Bob found the greatest support throughout his Naval career through his wife Jenny and his family. He loved his grand and great grandchildren. After retiring from the military, Bob worked in x-ray for a local medical clinic, he served as Justice of the Peace (Precinct 2) in Victoria for one term, was actively involved in Emmaus, worked with Kairos Prison Ministries with Jenny beside him and volunteered with VCAM. Bob was active in his church for many years and worked with the Methodist Men’s Group helping those in need. Bob served his country well. His family knew him as a strong willed, hard-headed, funny, wise and loving Dad, Grandpa, Pops, Pocks, G-Pa, BL, and many other shortened or extended versions of affection. He kept his family in order and in stitches filled with laughter. Bob’s love for animals led him to teach his children that a pet was a responsibility for life. He shared much wisdom with them. Bob missed his Jenny in those last years. He grew tired and wanted to join her. His life was full. His heart was weak. His family walked him to the deck from where he sailed home. We salute you, Captain Bob.
Bob is survived by his sister Charlene Duty, his sister-in-law Vanda Ozment, his son Kevin Ozment (Shelly), daughter Kim Ozment-Gold (Scott), and daughter Roberta Fisher (Charles). Grandchildren include Henry Hernandez, Jesse Fowler, Brian Plavidal, Justin Etheridge, Ciara Ozment-Gold, Temi Plavidal, Amanda Wilson, and Brody Fisher. Great grandchildren include: Akira Evans, Keonte Hunt, Evelyn Fowler, Ka’myra Fleming, Trent Fisher, Colton Etheridge, Mason Fisher, Charlotte Etheridge; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded by his wife Jenny Ozment, daughter Karen Ozment-Hernandez, parents Charles and Ruth Jones Ozment, brother James Ozment, and brother in-law Jack Duty.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at John Wesley Global Methodist Church, 8300 Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, TX with Carl Westbrook, officiating. Interment to follow at Mission Valley Cemetery.
Any donations in Bob’s honor are asked to be made to Acres of Animals c/o Dr. Sandra Cochran.
The family thanks Dr. Sandigo for the care he provided to Bob. They also wish to thank the staff in the 2d floor ICU at Citizens Hospital (especially the nurse with Blackfoot heritage) and the 2d floor nursing staff for keeping him smiling. You know who you are.
