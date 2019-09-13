BOB OPELA YOAKUM - Bob G. Opela, 75, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born May 25, 1944 in Sweet Home to Willie and Mary Ann (Minarcik) Opela. He served in the National Guard, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a devote Catholic and faithful servant. He worked at the Yoakum Herald Times Newspaper early on and later joined Circle Y Leather Company as a printer/photographer until his retirement. He photographed , designed and printed impressive catalogs displaying belts, handbags, saddles, jewelry, buckles and etc. for sales market and company distribution. Bob loved his life work as a photographer, being proud owner and operator of "Bob's Photography". He captured memories for others through dance recitals, class reunions, engagements, wedding, anniversaries, little league and other school related activities. Always taking just one click and the picture was perfect. Survivors are his beloved wife of 52 years, Beatrice (Pekar) Opela of Yoakum; daughters, Cheryl (Joseph) Machicek of Hillje, Lynette (Darrell) Vyvjala and Tiffany (Greg) Janda of Schulenburg; 9 grandchildren, Kirsten (Jacoby) Bussell, Shayla (Desmond) Pulliam, Blaine and Daylon Machicek, Kade, Brandt and Layne Vyvjala and Jayse and Aubryn Janda; 3 great-grandchildren, Adi, Ross and Glenn Pulliam; sisters, Delores (Daniel) Vyoral of Victoria, Joyce (Pervez) Khan of Humble and Mary Jane Harabis of Victoria; brother-in-law, Clarence Wenske of Victoria. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Wenske; brother, Bill Opela; brother-in-law, Leonard Harabis. Visitation 4:30 to 6:30 with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- First day of school: Sleepy Head (2)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Gun control won't solve our violence problem (2)
- Construction worker dies of injuries suffered at DeWitt County oil field (1)
- Sudden branch drop syndrome is a mystery (1)
- UHV promotes Spanish faculty member to senior lecturer (1)
- Analysis: Transparency can be downright hazardous to Texas lawmakers (1)
- Circus packs community center on opening night despite PETA resistance (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
Online Poll
Are you superstitious about Friday the 13th?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.