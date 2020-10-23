Bobbie Frances Webb
GORDON — Our beloved friend, sister, aunt, grandmother, and mother, Bobbie Frances Webb passed through the gates of Heaven, and into Jesus’s arms on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 83.
Bobbie loved life. She was never one to shy away from any task or situation and was always there for you when you needed her. Bobbie loved the outdoors and fishing. She was also known for her love of crafts, especially if it included her grand babies. Bobbie also spent a lot of time with her husband Donnie Webb founding the first girls fast pitch association in Victoria. Bobbie worked in accounting most of her career. The last two jobs in Bobbie’s long accounting career was Victoria Habitat for Humanity and finally Real-estate once she retired. Bobbie was a treasured friend, beloved daughter, a diligent, caring, loving mother, and a supportive, loving wife. She will be missed by every life she has touched throughout her 83 years.
Bobbie was born November 8, 1936 in Bay City, Texas to the late Robert Francis and Ruth Rice Rainey. She is survived by her daughter Denise Gail Baxter, her son Bruce Dewayne Webb, her sister Margaret Hopkins, 6 grandchildren Austin James Hill, wife Elizabeth Hill, James Michael Hill, Jordyn Colleen Christenson, husband Kris Lee-Michael Christenson, Hunter Harrison Petty, Katelyn Renee Kelley, husband Kelley Carter Luke Kelley, and 6 great grandchildren Ava Jean Hill, Ace Jefferson Hill, Austin James Hill, Kaicen Lee Christenson, Kinley Ann Christenson, and Kade Michael Christenson.
In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband Donald Hugh Webb, her daughter Donna Jean Webb, her brother Robert Wayne Rainey, and her sister Barbara Ann Laas.
Graveside services will be held Saturday @ 3:00PM, October 24th, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8819 U.S Highway 87 North, Victoria Texas, 77904. Services are entrusted to Grace Memorial Chapel. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (28)
- Letter: Support God and country (28)
- Statewide mask mandate lifted in 3 Crossroads counties (12)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (8)
- Letter: Do you want this country to continue the march toward socialism? (5)
- Letter:Our experiences living in USA are different from one person to another (4)
- Trump caravan draws 230 vehicles to Victoria (4)
- Letter: The trash bin rule (3)
- Letter: Relocating the statue does not destroy history (3)
- Victoria couple supports community with thousands of masks (3)
Online Poll
Have you ever seen a Whooping crane?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.