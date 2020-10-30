Bobbie Jean Ramey
VICTORIA — Bobbie Jean Green Ramey, age 93, born, March 4, 1927. Bobbie Jean departed this life, early Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020.
A walk through will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
A viewing will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 am with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 am at Parkway Church. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (28)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (7)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (6)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
- Letter: The trash bin rule (3)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- Calhoun pulls out wild 77-76 win over CC Miller (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.