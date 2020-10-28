Bobbie Jean Ramey
VICTORIA — Bobbie Jean Green Ramey, age 93, born, March 4, 1927. Bobbie Jean departed this life, early Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sebert Green and Mary Lee Allen. “Suga” as she was affectionately called by her parents and the two elderly women who were instrumental in raising her, Elvira Green McKinney and Dehlia Johnson (aka ‘Momma Deelie’), was loved dearly. Not only was she loved, but those who loved her deposited love, knowledge and to revere God. Bobbie Jean accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age under the pastoral leadership of Rev. J. A. Myers, Gideon Baptist Church and Jackson County. She was educated in the Edna School District. Bobbie Jean was a faithful member of the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Pastor Fred Hobbs, until her health began to fail. Praise be to God, her faith and trust in God never wavered. One genuine gift that Bobbie Jean received from God, was that of a fervent prayer warrior. When she prayed to God, it was though the Heavens opened. She knew God and God knew her! Bobbie Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Sebert Green and Mary Lee Allen, her extended family, Elvira and Momma Deelie, her husband, Chris Ramey Sr., and granddaughter, Sandy Renae Avery. One sister, Eddie Lee Hill, and four brothers, Robert Garley, E.W.(Earl) Garley, William Edwards, Roosevelt Garley. Bobbie Jean leaves to mourn her most prized earthly accomplishments, her ten children. McClory Ramey (Veda), Altha M. Thomas, Chris Ramey Jr. (Bobbie), Delores Clay (Curtis Clay, Sr.), Elinor Gaskin (Lawrence), Carolyn Kennedy (JC) of Euless TX, Linder Bell (Ronald) of Hutto, TX, Barbara Williams, of Pflugerville, TX, Sebert J. Ramey Sr. (Lisa) of Spring, TX, Sandra K. Jenkins (Lee) of Orange, TX. Another bright light in Bobbie Jean’s life were her 32 grandchildren, 91 great grandchildren, and 39 great great grandchildren. Bobbie Jean also leaves to mourn her passing a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A very fun and exciting memory of Bobbie Jean; she loved to dress and look pretty. She was best admired for her beautiful hats and outstanding outfits to match. Bobbie Jean loved to “dress” and SHE made her outfits look extraordinary! Bobbie Jean was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside! Praise be to God! A walk through will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A viewing will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 am with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 am at Parkway Church. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (28)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- Statewide mask mandate lifted in 3 Crossroads counties (12)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (7)
- Letter: Relocating the statue does not destroy history (4)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
- Trump caravan draws 230 vehicles to Victoria (4)
- Letter: The trash bin rule (3)
- Letter:Our experiences living in USA are different from one person to another (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.