Bobbie Lillian Spiegel
AUSTWELL — Bobbie Lillian Spiegel, age 91 passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Bobbie was born in Sweeny, Texas to the late Myrtle Lillian Sewell Richardson and Robert Gilbert Richardson. She was a champion baton twirler for the state of Texas. In 1965, she obtained her real estate license. In 1979, she worked at Austwell-Tivoli I.S.D at a secretary for the junior high and senior high school principal. After leaving the school district years following, she became a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and was a avid church goer.
Bobbie is survived by her niece, Charlotte Driggers and family; grandchildren, Jerry Wayne Spiegel II, Richard Lee Spiegel, Marie Louise Spiegel McLaurin, Ashley Ann Spiegel Friend, Amanda Leah Christopher and Tyann Faye (Cervenka) Urich; great-grandchildren, Jerry Wayne Spiegel III, Valerie Ann Spiegel, Kyra Marie Spiegel, Maeve Elizabeth Spiegel, Ryan Wayne Spiegel, Shannon Marie Spiegel, Carter Hudson Urich, Tenley Reese Urich, Deanna Christopher and Conner Christopher; and great-great-grandchild, Josiah Ishmael Hall.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Spiegel; children, Bobby Lee Spiegel, Darlette Jo (Spiegel) Cervenka, Jerry Wayne Spiegel and Ronnie Lee Spiegel; father, Robert Gilbert Richardson; mother, Myrtle Lillian Sewell Richardson; brother, Moses Lavon Richardson; sister, Ruby Richardson Warren; and granddaughter, Cassandra Lynette Cervenka.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 from 10AM-12PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Following the visitation, a graveside service will occur at 1PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
