Bobby Carlene Maas Anderson
VICTORIA — Bobby Carlene Maas was born February 23, 1928 in San Saba, Texas. She was the eldest child of Carl A. and Martha Nell Barnett Maas. She grew up on the family farm on Wallace Creek where they had a pecan orchard, raised crops, cattle, sheep, hogs, turkeys and chickens. She graduated from San Saba High School and then from a business school.
While working in Abilene, Texas, Bobby met and later married Wayne V. Anderson on February 24, 1950. They moved around in Texas for a while and then settled in Victoria, Texas in 1958. Wayne and Bobby brought to Victoria with them their only child, Pamela Kay. Bobby enjoyed being a mother and housewife. After her daughter was in high school, she decided to go back to work outside the home. She worked at the Texas State Department of Transportation as secretary to the maintenance engineer until she retired.
After her retirement, Bobby and Wayne moved to the Hill Country of Texas for about 10 years before returning to Victoria to be closer to their daughter and her husband, and their two grandchildren.
Bobby Carlene Maas Anderson passed away on Sunday October 16, 2022. At the time of her death, she was 94 years and 236 days old.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Peggy Yendrey; brother, Carl A. Maas, Jr.; and husband of over 60 years, Wayne V. Anderson.
Bobby leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Tommy Barnes; and her two grandchildren, Michael V. Barnes of Victoria, Texas and Colleen M. Barnes-Merwin and her husband, Frank Lee of Akron, Ohio. She also was delighted to have two great-grandsons, Casey Thomas Barnes of Victoria, Texas and Miles Hudson Merwin of Akron, Ohio.
Bobby was a very kind, considerate lady, a good listener, a wonderful mother and grandmother, who was very soft spoken. She loved having her family and extended family around her, all of whom called her “Mama”.
Mama was loved by many because she was so easy to love. ‘Give everyone up there a hug, and while you’re at it, pet on Teuf-Dawg and Topaz. Rest in peace, Mama. Until we meet again....
A private service will be held at a later date.
