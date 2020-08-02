|Bobby Gene Williams, 84 of Refugio TX, joined his parents, Branch & Rose Lee Williams, in Heaven on July 31, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1935 in Beeville Tx. He attended Beeville schools before moving to Refugio with his parents in 1950. Growing up in Refugio (Westville Community) before joining the Army in 1954. During his tenure he met Cheryl O'Shields and they married on July 21, 1956.He is survived by his wife of 64 years. They raised two children, Cathy Blaschke (Jimmy Eichholz) and Charles (Deborah) Williams on his parent's home place.He retired from Quintana Petroleum in 1998 as an electrician and spent most of his days with his cattle.He leaves behind a great legacy in his children. One grandson Coy (Marci) Blaschke, granddaughter Elizabeth Traenkner (James). Great Grandchildren, Kace Blaschke, Braelyn Blaschke, Mackenzie Brass and special grandchildren and great-grandchildren in South Caolina. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 2nd from 5-7 pm at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral will be on Monday, August 3rd at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Refugio. T. Wayne Price officiating.Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Wes Williams, Ronnie Williams, Ryan Williams, Jerry Gray, Lee O'Shields, Steven O'Shields & James Traenkner.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to South Texas Children's Home, PO Box 1210, Beeville Tx 78104. Due to current COVID-19, face masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377. (361)526-4334
