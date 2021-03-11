Bobby George Fudge
VICTORIA — Bobby George Fudge, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 8, 2021. Bobby was born January 26, 1934 in Fordtran, TX to the late Sally Stevens and Sidney Fudge.
Bobby was a businessman in Victoria for over 40 years. He owned Victoria Teaching & Office Supply, Six Flags Glass and he worked at Easley Roofing for over 25 years. He was a member of the Rotary Club, Victoria Builder’s Association and ABC Associated Builders and Contractors for many years.
He was a loving husband, a patient father, a fun, supportive grandfather and an amazing friend. He was an elder at Central Church of Christ for over 40 years where he guided and mentored many people over the years. He was respected and admired by all who knew him because he was sincere in his love for the Lord. He was an excellent example of how to be a good person and a loving Christian. He made a positive impact on so many people throughout his life and had countless friends who loved him. His love of God was evident in his personality, generosity and his treatment of other people. His constant smile, optimism and cheerfulness will be sadly missed.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 19 years, Betty Kathleen Smith Fudge; daughters, Jan Schulte (Rick) of Meyersville, Gail Wilborn of Victoria; step-children, Vicki Trial (Jeff) of Victoria, Tricia McFarlin of Houston, Sheri Janssen (David) of Victoria, Dianna Gordon (Randy) of Austin, Lenora Young of Austin, John McFarlin (Lucinda) of Nacogdoches; sister, Bonnie Linsley of Brownwood; 6 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 47 years, Betty Crisp Fudge; son-in-law, Harrison Wilborn; 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021 from 10-11 AM at Central Church of Christ with the funeral service to follow at 11am.
A private family burial will be held at Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers are grandsons Brent Wilborn, Brian Wilborn, Jared Trial, Jacob Trial, Jonas Trial, Derick Schulte, Jake Schulte and Kyle Newman.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Church of Christ, Smile Train or American Cancer Society.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
