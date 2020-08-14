Bobby Glenn Skipper came quietly into this world on July 14, 1939 and left it on August 10, 2020. His parents, Clyde and Olene Skipper of Houston County, Alabama taught him the value of hard work as hard work was required. At six years old he was in the fields picking cotton. At twelve he went to work at Nip and Ernies, a teenage hangout near Dothan High School. He graduated from Rehobeth High School in 1957 where he scored the winning touchdown at the state championship. Class reunions were important to him as he never forgot his Alabama roots, but unlike many of this era, he lived his life without prejudice.
After high school he joined the Navy to see the world which landed him in Kingsville, Texas. As a hard worker, while still in the Navy, he managed the night shift at Skees Drive Inn. On a blind date, he met an A&I University coed, Barbara Lee Cornelius. Although of different personalities and interest, their fifty-nine year marriage was based on love and strong Christian values.
Skip was an innovator. During the early sixties, he opened Skip's Malt Shop in Kingsville where he installed the first drive up service window before any of the fast food restaurants or banks had one. He designed a vehicle to serve hot food when delivering to the A&I dorms. His sons, Scott and Shan enjoyed being delivered school lunches from the Malt Shop or Skip's Seafood Restaurant.
He opened Skip's Restaurant Equipment and Supply in Victoria in 1974. Throughout the years, his employees have felt like they attended Skip's University of On the Job Training. He taught a tough curriculum but they learned from the best. He had a mechanical engineer's mind and was a great teacher. His only time off from work was playing golf on weekends at Riverside with Terry and Dave which he called his therapy sessions. Many memories and laughter was shared on the golf course with brothers-in-law, Max and Lynn Cornelius. Now, he will be united with Bob Hill and John Davis playing another round on a new exciting golf course.
A quiet family man, he was a watcher rather than a talker. His son Shan and wife Dede and grandchildren Sara Moehrig (Jeff), Emily and Gage Skipper and Ethan Johnson (Faith) paid attention when Poppy said something. Gagie Boy and Poppy had a special bond of love and acceptance. Son Scott and wife Sheila and granddaughters Ivy Rae and Eden Lee were a special blessing, and Poppy said of the girls, "How did they grow up so fast? They are so impressive." Besides his sons and grandchildren he leaves behind four great grandchildren: Wyatt and Evelyn Moehrig, Iris Hall and baby Amye Johnson. Also, a devoted sister, Melba Williams of Rehobeth, Alabama. Besides his immediate family he leaves behind brothers-in-law Max Cornelius and wife DeeDee of Victoria and Lynn Cornelius and Marie of Boerne; nieces Kellye Loving (Jeff) of Corpus Christi, Shawn Simpson (Dave) of College Station; niece Dani Bunch of San Antonio and nephews and nieces across Alabama and Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Skipper and wife Dannye and sister Ellen Floyd and husband Louie and brother-in-law Red Williams of Dothan, Alabama.
At Thanksgiving he smoked over fifty turkeys to give to employees, family, friends and the needy. In recent years he quietly gave refuge to the homeless. Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church for their homeless projects, 407 North Bridge 77901. Celebration of Life Funeral will be scheduled at a later date.
There will be a drive by visitation driving from Vine Street on to Cherokee Lane from 11-12 on Saturday, August 15th. Cars are asked to wave the American flag in honor of this humble hard working American boy.
Special thanks to Dr. John McNeill and doctors and nurses at the Covid ICU unit at Citizens.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
