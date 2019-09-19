BOBBY J. DOUGLAS LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS - Bobby Jo Douglas, 97, formerly of Victoria, went to her heavenly home to walk with her Lord on September 11, 2019. She was born January 8, 1922 to Velma Mae Glass Geistman and Robert Lynn Glass in Farmersville, TX. "Memaw", as she was known by many, was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. To her family and friends she was a source of laughter, fun and love. In addition to being a homemaker, she was a school and medical secretary, and loved to travel, fish, needlepoint, garden, church bible studies, music and even a personal groomer for family pets. Mrs. Douglas lived most of her life in Victoria, graduating from Patti Welder High School in 1939 and was the May Fete Queen. She and her husband, Mike, also lived in San Antonio for many years. She later moved to Little Rock, AR in 2013 to be closer to family. She will be remembered for her personality; contagious laughter and giggles; her sense of humor regardless of circumstances; her feisty behavior - at times maybe a little strong willed. She never turned down a jelly bean or met a sherbet she didn't like! She is survived by her son, Mike Block, daughter-in-law, Barbara ; grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Block, Reagan (Richard) Hilgeman; great granddaughters, Mercedes, Angelica, Sofia, and Madison; sister, Betty Otto; sister-in-law and best friend, Mimi Jo Glass and will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Joe "Pappy" Geistman; husbands, Mike W. Block (of 45 years), Clyde Douglas (of 19 years); brothers, Donald Glass and David "Buddy" Glass; and infant daughter, Nancy Lynn Glass. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, with visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 pm followed by a Chapel service at 1:30 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A special thanks to AR Hospice and Colonel Glen Nursing and Rehab staff for their care, time and efforts to make Mrs. Douglas and family comfortable at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated. Please share memories with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
